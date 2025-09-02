Collaborative summer fun at Northumberland Mental Health Hospital

A Northumberland mental health hospital was bursting with fun, laughter and glitter at its annual summer fun day.

Cygnet Hospital Hexham, on Anick Road, is a 27-bed hospital for women with mental health needs run by Cygnet Health Care.

The Northumberland care service recently hosted its annual summer party, which was planned and organised by the service users.

In the weeks leading up to the party, the individuals supported at the Cygnet Health Care service came together to make decorations and decide what activities they wanted at the event.

Chloe Cafferty, Occupational Therapist at Cygnet Hospital Hexham, highlighted the success of the collaborative fun day.

She said: “Everyone enjoyed our fun-filled summer party and it was a great afternoon. The individuals we support played a huge role and worked hard every week coming up with the details alongside our Activity Coordinators.

“Our summer party was vital in supporting staff and service users to build a therapeutic rapport whilst engaging in meaningful activity outside of the more clinical environment. All areas of the hospital got involved on the day and it was a huge success.”

The summer party saw staff and service users alike try their hand at a variety of garden games, including sponge the staff. For those preferring a quieter afternoon, there was a make-your-own mocktail stall and a temporary glitter tattoo station.

Attendees then enjoyed a barbecue prepared by the Cygnet Health Care kitchen team before ending the day on sweet note with a visit from a local ice-cream van.

Chloe said: “The sponge the staff game was a big hit with our service users and it brought lots of smiles. The atmosphere was very positive and allowed the individuals we support to build on their social skills. The day was filled with a sense of inclusivity and belonging.

“The summer party really gave us the chance to connect our service with events the individuals we support like to celebrate. We’ve already had our service users request to do it again next year.”