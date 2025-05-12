Coates nets best at Dunstanburgh Open
Warkworth golf club’s David Coates won the NNGL open day at Dunstanburgh Castle.
He shot 39 points to win the best net while a score of 33 from the host club’s Andrew Graham saw him take the honours in the best gross.
Alnmouth Village’s Keith Richardson and Adam Scott were second and third in the net sweep, both scoring 37 points, while David Baker, of Dunstanburgh Castle, was second in the gross sweep with 33 and Rothbury’s James Lingard third with 32.
Alnmouth Village were the team winners with a team gross of 94 and a net of 138.
Alnwick Castle were second with 84 and 131 and Burgham Park third with 90 and 125.
The next NNGL open day is at Rothbury on the 24th May.