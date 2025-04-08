Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland environment group are giving people the chance to hear how climate change may affect daily lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth will be hosting a discussion on ‘Northumberland, Climate Change, and Action!’, led by Professor Brycchan Carey, academic author who lectures on environmental history and literature at Northumbria University.

Professor Carey said: “People have heard about climate change, and many are worried about how it will affect them. We hear a lot in the news about the big global impacts but less is said about how it affects local people in their everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This event will show how climate change impacts Northumberland’s coast and rivers, farms, gardens, and houses, but it will also suggest simple changes we can make to reduce our impact and save money.”

St James' Church, Alnwick.

This event, at St. James’s Church Hall, Alnwick on Wednesday April 16 at 7pm, will also be an opportunity to voice concerns, which the group plan to share with candidates in the upcoming local elections.