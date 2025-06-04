As part of Volunteers’ Week from June 2 to 8, Citizens Advice Northumberland is highlighting the incredible work its volunteers do.

Their contribution will be celebrated at a special exhibition at County Hall, Morpeth during June.

Record numbers of people came to Citizens Advice Northumberland in the last year to find help which was made possible thanks to its team of 73 trained volunteers working alongside staff.

The value of those volunteers to the county has been calculated at over £720,000 a year. This includes the value of their time to Citizens Advice Northumberland and the community, as well as the county’s economy and NHS.

Volunteers gain new skills so are more likely to get new jobs and higher wages. Research by national Citizens Advice found that nine in ten volunteers say that volunteering at Citizens Advice has given them a sense of purpose, while 42% say their confidence and mental health are boosted.

Rob Jewitt, volunteer community adviser at Amble Citizens Advice has volunteered for the past seven years.

He said: “I particularly enjoy working face to face with clients, often supporting those who struggle with complex issues and financial problems. This is essential and rewarding work, especially in our current challenging economic climate.”

Now Citizens Advice Northumberland is looking for new volunteers to join and help make a difference to people across the county as the rising cost of living continues to push up demand for its services.

As well as volunteers who offer advice, there are opportunities for people to use their expertise in a variety of areas on a flexible basis.

These include supporting the charity with financial or marketing needs, research and campaigns, providing administrative or IT support or becoming a trustee.

Abi Conway, chief executive officer at Citizens Advice Northumberland said: “We’re forever grateful to our wonderful team of volunteers who willingly give up their time and skills to ensure people in Northumberland can get the support they need.

“Now more than ever, this support makes a huge difference to the growing number of people needing help with their energy bills, budgeting and debts.”