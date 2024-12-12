Christmas Wishes: A Northumbrian staycation where tradition meets tanquillity & tradition

Combining a charming pub stay and celebrating midnight mass at one of the oldest services in the UK is calling those hunting a last-minute festive getaway, with a Northumberland staycation at The Lindisfarne Inn.

The roadside inn found just four miles from the mainland end of the causeway to the tidal island, with its proximity offering the opportunity to be part of a celebration of Christmas that dates back almost 1,400.

Mass has been attended on the site of St Mary’s Parish Church on Holy Island, which became the cradle of Christianity in England after St Aiden established a monastery by St Aiden in 635.

Holy Island became the cradle of Christianity in England after King Oswald of Northumbria granted Lindisfarne to Aidan with St Mary’s dating from between 1180 and 1300, making it the oldest building on the island.

The Lindisfarne Inn is ready to welcome guests to enjoy a cosy Christmas

It is a legacy that adds to the magic of the celebration for the congregation as they follow a time-honoured observation of the enduring message of Christmas.

Thanks to the safe crossing times on Christmas Eve, this special opportunity can be a highlight for guests enjoying a Christmas Staycation with The Inn Collection Group.

Offering a relaxing, cosy three-night break for two, the package includes dinner on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, breakfast on each morning of the stay and of course, a sumptuous, traditional lunch and evening buffet on Christmas Day.

As well as delicious food and drinks alongside a restful night’s sleep, The Lindisfarne Inn offers all that expected of a traditional Northumberland pub – think roaring fires, a cosy atmosphere and plenty of festive cheer.

A festive scene at The Lindisfarne Inn

After checking in from 3pm on December 24, guests have until 8pm to safely cross the causeway to Holy Island for the service at St Mary’s that begins at 11pm.

Once parked in the island’s official car park, there will be time to nestle down and enjoy some island hospitality before heading to the church.

With the causeway re-open at 11.50pm, returning to The Lindisfarne Inn will be the ideal way to reset ahead of all the excitement of Christmas Day itself.

Whilst the tides mean further church services including Christmas Holy Eucharist aren’t accessible, the 12:10 – 21:00 safe crossing time means the island can provide a perfect pre-lunch stroll, before dinner is served at the inn at 2pm.

Dinner will be served in the gorgeously decorated dining room at The Lindisfarne Inn

The nearest mainland pub to Holy Island, the award-winning pub with rooms is perfect for visiting Northumberland and for forays into Scotland.

With great facilities for walkers and cyclists, The Lindisfarne Inn, handily placed just off the A1, south of Berwick-upon-Tweed and the Scottish Borders, is where you’ll fit right inn this Christmas.

Its somewhere to enjoy a taste of Northumberland too, with local flavours throughout the menus, including the world-famous Lindisfarne mead on the inn’s drinks menu.

Only a handful of rooms remain for a Christmas staycation at The Lindisfarne Inn and other establishments across the award-winning group’s estate across northern England and Wales.