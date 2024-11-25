Christmas lunch initiative goes ahead for another year thanks to Beadnell woman and The Ocean Club
Carole Field has worked to provide deliveries of Christmas lunches free of charge for around the past 16 years - available to anyone within a 5-6 mile radius of Beadnell.
Carole said: “The meals are ready to go in the oven or the microwave and they are delicious, people will probably have enough for the next day as they are good helpings.”
Carole explained that the dinners mostly go to those who are on their own, but are available to anybody: “There could be families in these times who are struggling.
“I know that food banks are good but there may be people who are really worried this year.
“If people want to donate so that we can carry on with the appeal, they are welcome to but we are lucky there are sufficient donations for people not to worry about costs.
“I will carry on doing it as long as I’m able and as long as it’s needed.”
The Ocean Club, Seahouses, began helping during Covid-times, and now the venue offer up their staff and services to prepare the meals.
Allison Britton from The Ocean Club, commented: “In conjunction with Carole Fields our kitchen team prepare, cook and package up a pre-cooked Christmas Lunch with all of the trimmings.
“Carole and her volunteers then collect it from us on Christmas Eve and deliver it to those in the local community who need it.”
To put your name down for a lunch, contact Carole on: [email protected], or 07703555125.
