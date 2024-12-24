Christmas carols in the cold: Alnwick band play to raise money for HospiceCare
With helpers from Alnwick broadband provider, Alncom collecting donations, the band played festive tunes for shoppers to enjoy outside the food hall on Saturday, December 21.
Despite the ongoing storm, and bitterly cold conditions, the Symphonic Wind Ensemble managed to raise a total of £192.17.
Founder and director of the ensemble, Ray Thompson said: “We have played at Christmas outside Turnbull’s food hall for a number of years, and have always fundraised for Northumberland hospice.”
The band thanked Turnbull’s for providing them with coffee and pies after the performance.
Ray added: “This year we raised over £192, we’ll play anywhere for ‘cake’ or in this case a ‘renaissance pie’.”
The band was formed in 2012 by Ray, who previously conducted the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band, from its inception in 1994 until 2019. They formed to rehearse and perform mostly classical works written or arranged for symphonic winds.
