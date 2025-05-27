More than 1700 children from 44 North East schools will come together at the Glendale Showground near Wooler on Thursday 5th June to learn about old traditions and new technology at the 19th annual Children’s Countryside Day.

Recognised as the first of its kind in the UK and one of the leading rural education events in the country, the Glendale Agricultural Society’s unique ‘Countryside Classroom’ will open its gates to a stream of 1700 children from all across the region to the 19th running of the Children’s Countryside Day on June 5th.

Including this year’s gathering of 5 to 11 year olds, this famous day out has introduced 31,400 school children, most from urban areas across the North East, to the world of the countryside, farming and food production- many will never have encountered in their lives before.

In a unique outdoor classroom experience, this year’s visitors will meet the people and animals who produce their food, try their hands at traditional skills, and marvel at computer game technology such as satellite guided tractors and robotic milking parlours.

Children's Country Side Day

More than 75 exhibitors will give them an insight into every aspect of the rural businesses, crafts and careers that make up Northumberland’s rural economy, from livestock husbandry to brewing, and from precision engineering to egg production. And this year, every child will have the chance to take part in a competition to create a prize-winning scarecrow built out of recycled materials.

Gemma Douglas, Glendale Agricultural Society Events Manager, is confident the day is set to be a fantastic experience of learning, inspiration, entertainment and hands-on learning for the 1700 children and the 200 teachers and parents accompanying them:

“For the majority of the children, this is a day full of firsts. They discover astonishing things they had no idea were right on their doorsteps in our fabulous Northumbrian countryside, and there’s something here to cater for every conceivable interest. In the past we know that many children have found their calling here at the Countryside Classroom. Some have found a career path, others have found a life-long love of the countryside as an oasis of peace and recreation. Nearly everyone goes home with a new understanding of the value of farming and the people who produce our food and look after our environment.”

Gemma pays tribute to the small army of volunteers and exhibitors who make the Children’s Countryside Day possible.

Children's Countryside Day

“We are incredibly lucky to have the help of 150 volunteers who set up the Showground for this event, and make sure everybody is having a wonderful time. They do it because they love the countryside and many have done it every year because they love seeing the response of the children.

“We also owe an enormous debt of thanks to all the exhibitors who demonstrate their crafts and business skills on the day. There are too many to mention them all by name, but their commitment and their enthusiasm to share their knowledge creates a spirit here that the children and adults can’t help but respond to with delight and respect.

“Above all the Children’s Countryside Day can only continue because of the generous support of our Principal Sponsors, and our thanks go to:

Lilburn Estates Farming Partnership

Greggs

Lowick Hall Estates

Amwood Art

Northumberland Freemasons

Masonic Charitable Foundation

Etal Manor Riding School

The Joicey Trust

Lazy Grace

The Carr-Ellison Charitable Trust

The Godman Charitable Company

J S & E C Rymer Charitable Trust

Penmar Farming Limited

Nigel Vinson Charitable Trust

Sir John Sumner's Trust

Pallinsburn Estates

Alnwick Farming & Property Consultants

Johnson's Oils

NE Fire

Andrew Atkinson Livestock

Scottish Woodlands

The COOP, Wooler

Ann Matthewson

Glendale Engineering”

Glendale Agricultural Society is seeking sponsorship for their 2026 Children’s Countryside Day and would welcome all enquiries at : 01668 283868 | [email protected]

The CCD day has been hailed as a highlight of children’s primary school education, a memorable personal experience which most will remember for a long time. For further information about the Glendale Agricultural Society and the Children’s Countryside Day please visit www.glendaleshow.com.