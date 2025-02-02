Children’s attraction in North Tyneside Gets funding boost

Shiremoor Adventure Playground is celebrating after winning £3,000 from housebuilder Persimmon. Emma Foody MP joined local Councillors and Persimmon North East MD Stuart Grimes to present a cheque to members of Shiremoor Adventure Playground Trust.

The money will support the running of the attraction which provides open access adventurous play opportunities for local children with additional needs.

Lesli Godfrey, Chair of Shiremoor Adventure Playground Trust, said: “Thank you to Persimmon Homes for their kind donation. We know that the playground is appreciated by the children, young people and community who use it, and the funding from Persimmon will help us continue our work in the coming year.”

Councillor Hannah Johnson, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “Being the only adventure play park in the North East, it is incredible to see this vibrant, inclusive space for our community going from strength to strength. This funding will make a big difference in improving such an important place for children in North Tyneside.”

Emma Foody MP with representatives from Shiremoor Adventure Trust and Persimmon Homes.

Stuart Grimes, Managing Director at Persimmon North East, added: “It was a pleasure to visit Shiremoor Adventure Playground recently, they do some excellent work to improve the wellbeing of young people, and I wish them all the very best for the future.”