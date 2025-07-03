Children in care cover thousands of miles fundraising for local mental health charity

Over the weekend children from a Northumberland fostering agency ran, swam, walked, and hopped thousands of miles to raise money for a local mental health charity.

Foster Care Associates North East gathered in force as children and young people in care took part in the ‘Going the Extra Mile’ event, raising money for Spare 10 for Ben, a local charity using their own personal experience of suicide to support individuals struggling with their mental health, to promote awareness, and the importance of conversations around suicide.

Accompanied by foster families, pets, and FCA staff, the children have covered 2,569.52 miles and raised £423 and counting for the local mental health charity.

Catherine Todd is the registered manager at FCA North East. She took part in the fundraising weekend and said: “It was great to see fostering families, their children and young people and staff come out to raise money for an incredible cause. It was an enjoyable event, luckily in the sunshine which ended up in us all enjoying an ice cream.

“The walk has helped us to raise money for a fantastic local charity Spare10 for Ben, which supports individuals struggling with their mental wellbeing by the provision of emotional and practical support, advice, and advocacy, and those grieving the loss of someone to suicide.

"I am very proud of all of team FCA’s efforts, it was a weekend we’ll remember for a long time.”

The fundraiser was part of a wider UK event where foster children from other regions of the agency also did their bit for charity.

Under the theme ‘together’, the FCA community totted up the miles through hiking, swimming, dancing, football games, rugby tournaments, and even using the pedometer for housework.

To find out more about the cause or to donate, visit the Just Giving page here.

FCA North East recently received an Ofsted Outstanding rating and is currently looking for more kind and compassionate foster parents to join the Northumberland team, for more information visit the website here or call 0800 098 4138.