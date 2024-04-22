Chief Scout, Bear Grylls Congratulates Megan and Rio from Morpeth on Gaining Ultimate Scouting Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Megan Hines in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. Young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said: ''I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King's Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Megan and Rio have demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They've contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride in every one of them."

King's Scout Megan, said: "It's been fantastic to meet so many different people and develop my leadership skills. I have made some amazing friends, learnt skills and have been taught great values. My King's Scout Awards has been a great opportunity and engaging experience."

King's Scout Rio, said: "During my time getting this award I have changed so much - of course for the better! I have grown massively in confidence mostly due to my volunteer County Youth Commissioner role. I am dyslexic and I was initially worried about the written element of achieving the award. However, you get all the support you need, and I really want everyone to understand that you can also achieve the award. You don't have to be academic, you can get hands on and still achieve your award."