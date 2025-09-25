Charlotte Straker Project awarded £20,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund to support community respite care

The Charlotte Straker Project is delighted to announce that it has been awarded £20,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund to support its vital community respite bed, which provides essential short-term care for those in need across Tynedale.

This funding will help cover the costs of delivering high-quality, free respite care for individuals who need temporary support - whether recovering from illness, giving carers a much-needed break, or helping to prevent hospital admissions.

“We’re incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund and to all the National Lottery players whose contributions make this support possible,” said Steve Adams, CEO of The Charlotte Straker Project. “Our community respite bed plays a critical role in supporting families and individuals at difficult moments. This funding will ensure we can continue to offer safe, short-term care to those who need it most.”

Over the past year alone, the Charlotte Straker Project has provided more than 5,000 hours of free care to individuals and families in need, a clear reflection of the charity’s deep commitment to the local community.

Staff at Charlotte Straker House in Corbridge.

Importantly, this is the only free respite bed available across Tynedale, and even access to paid respite beds is extremely limited, making this service uniquely valuable for carers and families facing crisis or ongoing pressures.

The impact of this support is clearly seen in the experience of Mike Fyfe, one of the charity’s recent respite residents. Originally from Glasgow, Mike is living with early-stage dementia and is still very active. He’s a former rugby referee with Corbridge Rugby Club, and enjoyed being in familiar surroundings — even discovering that he had once gone to school with the husband of a current resident living in the Charlotte Straker bungalows.

Mike spoke highly of the care he received, describing his stay as both reassuring and enjoyable. From the friendly staff and homely atmosphere to the well-cooked meals and structured daily routine, the experience offered not just rest, but a genuine sense of security.

“The only complaint I have is there’s too much food. Three meals a day and then the tea trolley comes round!” he joked.

Respite resident Mike Fyfe and his wife Margo.

His wife, Margot, was also able to take a short break during his stay, travelling to visit family in Bathgate with peace of mind, knowing Mike was well cared for.

“This is as much a break for Margot as it is for me,” Mike said. “It’s a real weight off her mind.”

Mike’s story is a powerful example of how respite care supports not just the individual, but the entire family unit. Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, Charlotte Straker House can continue to offer this essential, free service to local people — helping them rest, recover, and remain connected to their community.

This award is part of The National Lottery’s ongoing commitment to supporting community-focused projects that make a lasting difference to people’s lives.