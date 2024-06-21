Charity Fundraiser Forges Ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 28-year-old British Army veteran from Pegswood is putting his metalwork skills into action to raise money for charity with a special summer barbecue and workshop open day.

Cameron Aylwin was medically discharged from the army after an accident left him with a broken leg, an injury that led to him developing painful arthritis.

In 2020, using the metalsmithing skills he first learned in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, he took on a new challenge and opened a metal gifts and industrial designs workshop in Morpeth.

The business, Aylwin Designs, has gone from strength-to-strength with Cameron’s imaginative and bespoke designs proving very popular, including what has become his signature sculpture, a metal rose.

Cameron Aylwin with Emma McQuitty (fundraising coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity)

Now Cameron is using those skills to help raise money for The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and the Northern Centre for Cancer Care Fund, both part of Newcastle Hospitals Charity, to say thank you for the specialist cancer treatment a family member has received in Newcastle.

The Aylwin Designs Charity Barbecue and Open Day on 30 June will feature live music from talented local singers, a professional chef, children’s facepainting, blacksmithing demonstrations and more.

Sculptor Tom Maley, best known for his Sir Bobby Robson and Alan Shearer statues at St James' Park, will also be on hand to support the event.

Cameron says: “Cancer is one of those things that can hit families out the blue and it’s certainly something that affects us all one way or another.

“This fundraising day is my way of saying thank you for the cancer treatment that has helped my family and I’m hoping it will raise a bit of money to help other people facing cancer.

“We’ll have fantastic barbecue food and I know everyone will love hearing singers Andy Rayner and Ellie McHenry perform. I’m thrilled that Tom Maley will be showing us his amazing sculpting skills and, along with my own metalwork demos, we’ll also have a number of other local craftspeople and artists selling their work and showing us their skills.

“I’m really grateful to all the local businesses and people supporting this event and I think it will be a lot of fun!”

Sir Bobby Robson launched his Foundation in 2008 and it has gone on to raise over £20m to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Working within the NHS and in partnership with other leading charities and organisations, the cutting-edge cancer treatment and innovative patient support services funded directly benefit cancer patients in the North East and Cumbria and play a significant role in international efforts against the disease.

Emma McQuitty, fundraising coordinator at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, says: “Cameron’s enthusiasm and passion for this event shines through and we’re very much looking forward to it.

“There are so many fun and interesting things planned for the day and we expect Cameron’s metalsmith demonstrations to be very popular. His work is absolutely beautiful!”

