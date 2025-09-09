Century celebrations for local care home resident

Celebrations have been in full swing at Chester Court, as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alina was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King and the Queen Consort in recognition of her landmark birthday. A reception was held at the home in Alina’s honour and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake sourced locally, the home was delighted to welcome the children from Westend Primary who mingled with guests and sung a rousing rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to the birthday girl.

Alina, lived locally in Blyth before coming to Chester Court, where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life. The birthday girl, said: “had a lovely time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those relatives attending was Alina’s daughter, Sandra and son, David who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about their centenarian mother, they said: “Alina is and has been a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

BHC

Laura Tindle, General Manager of Barchester Chester Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Alina is such a popular resident. We would also like to thank the community for their kind wishes and cards sent in to the home as part of the celebrations”.

Chester Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chester Court provides nursing care for 41 residents from respite care to long term stays.