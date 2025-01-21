Celebrating Gloria Keegan: A force of nature at Elizabeth Fleming Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At Elizabeth Fleming Care Home on Market Street, one name is synonymous with warmth, dedication, and an indomitable spirit: Gloria Keegan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over three decades, Gloria has been an unforgettable presence, embodying the heart and soul of care, making every interaction memorable. When Gloria answers the phone, residents and families immediately feel “at home” – a true testament to her exceptional ability to connect with others.

Gloria’s journey with Elizabeth Fleming began 30 years ago, following a life-altering accident that left her husband, a coal miner, unable to work. With a background in window dressing and clerical roles, Gloria sought a position that would fit around her family’s needs. On a friend’s recommendation, she joined Elizabeth Fleming Care Home as a domestic, embarking on a career that would see her thrive across multiple roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was absolutely terrified on my first day,” Gloria recalls, reflecting on her initial experience with dementia care. “But within two weeks, I felt like an old hand.” Her adaptability and enthusiasm led her to try nearly every role at the care home. When an opportunity arose to step into administration during a colleague’s holiday, Gloria embraced the challenge – and as the saying goes, she never looked back.

Gloria, who makes everyone smile!

Now 66, Gloria is taking on a fresh challenge by swapping roles with Callum, the home’s previous Activity Co-ordinator. While Callum is now the care home’s Admin, Gloria has fully embraced leading activities, a role she finds immensely rewarding. “I’ve never picked a career,” she shares with a smile, “but I’ve certainly built one here – and it’s not over yet!”

While Gloria’s professional story is remarkable, her resilience and dedication are even more striking in light of the deep personal loss she has endured. The loss of her beloved husband and son profoundly shaped her mission to make a difference, driving her to champion mental health causes with extraordinary passion. Gloria has raised thousands of pounds for organisations like Andy Man’s Club and Mind, often spearheading initiatives such as the Music for Minds festival at the local cricket club. Her efforts have earned her television appearances, the admiration of her community, and a legacy of hope.

During lockdown, Gloria’s commitment to others remained steadfast. She invited Callum to stay at her home to combat loneliness and ensure their advocacy for mental health continued during a critical time. Her efforts highlight her extraordinary compassion and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Crozier, Managing Director of Marton Care, shared her admiration: “Gloria is not just a cornerstone of Elizabeth Fleming; she’s a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration. Her energy, determination, and unwavering dedication to both the people we care for and the broader community are truly remarkable. We are so proud to have her as part of the Marton Care family.”

As Elizabeth Fleming Care Home and Marton Care celebrate Gloria Keegan’s extraordinary contributions, they look forward to more milestones and memories with her at the helm. Her story is a testament to the profound difference one person can make in the lives of many.