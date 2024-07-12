Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is celebrating fifteen years of osprey fascination at Kielder with the launch of a young people’s art competition.

Since 2009,ospreys have returned to Northumberland to breed and, over the past 15 years, 114 juvenile ospreys have successfully hatched and left their nests in Kielder Forest and have been spotted at (and breeding in) other locations across the UK and further afield in France, Spain, The Gambia, and Senegal.

To celebrate the phenomenal success, between Monday 15th July and Thursday 15th August, young people in the region are being invited to submit a piece of artwork into the competition.

Entry is free and open to two age categories: Under 14 and 14 - 19. An entry could be a painting, drawing, photo, or small sculpture - but it must include at least one osprey.

The closing date for entries is midday on Thursday 15th Augustafter which time a team of judges will select the winning pieces of artwork, with the winning artists being announced on social media.

Competition prizes will include a free guided tour around Kielder Forest, a free Osprey Watch ferry trip with Wild Intrigue around Kielder Water, and a free Northumberland Wildlife Trust membership. The best prize is the knowledge that the two winning pieces will be on permanent display in the osprey cabin at Northumbrian Water’s Tower Knowe Visitor Centre in Kielder, which is visited by thousands of tourists each year.

Joe Ford, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Eco Mentor and Osprey Watch Co-ordinator says:

“Not only is this such an opportunity for young people to find out more about this wonderful bird, it’s also a terrific way for them to fill the long summer holidays by channelling their energies into something creative.

“In addition to a marvellous set of prizes, the winners will have the joy of knowing their artwork, once on permanent display in the Kielder Osprey Cabin, will be seen by thousands of people, many of whom come from all parts of the world.”

For more information on how to submit an entry and for the full list of prizes visit: www.nwt.org.uk/osprey-competition

Fans of the famous birds can also keep up to date with them by checking the blog at https://kielderospreys.wordpress.com/