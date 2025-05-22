Celebrate fantastic family films this May half term at Vue Cramlington

A roster of brand-new blockbusters and family favourites are heading to the big screen this May half term, providing plenty of opportunities to spend quality time with family at Vue during the school holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reimagined take on one of Disney’s most hilarious and charming characters surfs on the big screen this half term as Lilo & Stitch gets the live action treatment. Based on the hugely popular animated 2002 film of the same name, the film follows Hawaiian schoolgirl Lilo as she befriends Stitch — a fuzzy, chaos-loving creature who’s crash-landed from another galaxy.

Teaming up to protect her new pal from his alien creators, as well as the mayhem he causes, film fans can expect a hilarious and heartfelt blockbuster, tailor-made for all the family to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can also catch the box office hit A Minecraft Movie, which will be screening throughout the school break. Based on the best-selling video game, join our heroes as they embark on a mysterious world, made entirely out of blocks, to prevent an evil army of pigs taking over.

Plenty of family fun on the big screen this half term at Vue Cramlington

For the opportunity to catch recent family favourites on the big screen for a very small price, Vue’s Mighty Mornings screenings will be showing every day across the break. Ideal for kids between four and 11, Disney’s live action Snow White and animated adventure Dog Man will both be showing, with prices from just £2.49 a ticket when booked online.

For younger audiences, Vue will also be bringing some of the most popular children’s characters back as part of their Big Shorts series. Aimed at younger children between one and four, the screenings are hosted in a relaxed environment with dimmed lighting. Younger views can look forward to a special bumper screening of Bluey Let’s Play Chef and the highly anticipated Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience.

Janice Anderson, General Manager at Vue in Cramlington, said: “As we head into the half-term break, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Vue. From live-action reimagining’s to animated adventures, it's the perfect destination for families to escape, unwind, and get lost in great stories and enjoy the magic of the big screen."

To find out more, visit www.myvue.com/family.