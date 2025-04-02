Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Casanova, a magnificent red Luing bull, has arrived to give songbirds a boost at the Rothbury Estate in the Simonside Hills.

The bull’s arrival signals a new era for the 3,800 hectare estate as new owners, The Wildlife Trusts and Northumberland Wildlife Trust, look at ways to enhance and protect nature as spring begins.

The Wildlife Trusts purchased part of the Rothbury Estate in autumn last year, in partnership with Northumberland Wildlife Trust, and have launched a £30 million appeal to secure the entire estate – for nature and the nation.

Casanova’s offspring will be extremely hardy and able to withstand the harsh weather of the Simonside Hills. Approaching his second birthday in May, Casanova came from Peebles; he will strengthen and increase the herd of 100 cattle at the farm. The larger herd will create a more diverse landscape which will give rise to an abundance of songbirds.

Duncan Hutt, director of conservation at Northumberland Wildlife Trust, says: “The Luing is a hardy breed of cattle which grazes the grassland and moorland to different heights and, in some places, wallows, tramples and leaves bare patches.

"Their actions create the right conditions for insects and wild plants to thrive - and this, in turn, will lead to a massive increase in songbirds – we’ll be making the common abundant again. Swallows, house martins, snipe, tree sparrows, chiffchaff, blackcap other warblers will all benefit - as will rare plants such as dwarf cornel and petty whin.”

Rob Stoneman, director of nature recovery at The Wildlife Trusts, says: “Casanova and his offspring will provide useful income for our conservation work. We’ll be increasing cattle numbers over time, while numbers of sheep gradually decrease on our own farm, to improve the upland for nature while creating an exemplar of a prosperous upland farm. The rebalance in the mix of livestock that we have will be great for wildlife and ensure a greater diversity of plants and habitats while also maintaining farming on the estate.”

The Luing Cattle Society writes of the breed: “Its ability to rear a suitable calf in adverse weather conditions is widely renowned,” and the Society mentions their “good sound feet” and “strong bone structure”. Casanova was photographed in a barn as he gets used to his new surroundings on The Wildlife Trusts’ farm - but his hardiness means that he will do well out on the hill.

Casanova’s arrival in the famous Simonside Hills area of the Rothbury Estate this spring has coincided with wildlife preparing for the breeding season. Skylarks are singing and establishing breeding territories, lapwings are flying over the rough farmland and moorland, and snipe are feeding in the wetter areas of the upland - their long beaks probing for insects, worms and larvae in muddy areas.

The Wildlife Trusts have reached 20% of the £30 million fundraising target within just four months of the sale.