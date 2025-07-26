Care home residents celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Perfectly timed in the middle of a heatwave, staff and residents at Barchester’s Meadow Park care home in Bedlington had a fantastic time celebrating National Ice Cream Day, a brilliant excuse to sample lots of cooling treats.

Antoninio’s Ices visited Meadow Park today to offer staff and residents a delicious ice cream treat. Traditional cones with flakes, Tubs of good old dairy-based ice cream with many different types of toppings and flavour combinations were tasted and savoured by all.

General Manager, Julie Bond, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Ice Cream Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love ice cream? We have all had a great time trying out new flavours and toppings, it was a wonderful way to keep cool in the heat.”

Pauline a resident said: “I absolutely love ice cream! There really isn’t anything nicer on a hot summer’s day. We have had loads to sample today with all kinds of different sprinkles and sauces. They have all been truly delicious!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Meadow Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Meadow Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care.