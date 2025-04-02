Care Home Badminton Pilot Brings Joy to Residents

Residents, as old as 103, from the Eothen Care Home in Gosforth have been taking part in the new ‘Sit & Hit’ badminton programme, a specially adapted version of badminton designed for seated play.

Delivered by Tyneside Badminton Centre, the ‘Sit & Hit’ programme has completed its pilot phase with overwhelmingly positive feedback from participants, staff, and families.

The pilot, which ran in Eothen care home for six-weeks, saw enthusiastic participation from residents of all abilities, demonstrating that age and mobility challenges are no barriers to enjoying the sport.

Joe Robinson, Northumberland Badminton Development Officer, said: “We’ve seen firsthand the incredible benefits of ‘Sit & Hit’.”

“Residents have been more active, engaged, and, most importantly, having fun. It has not only improved their physical well-being but also fostered a sense of community and joy within the care home.”

Sessions in the pilot programme included two of Tyneside Badminton Centre’s badminton coaches attending the care home every fortnight to deliver adapted badminton sessions using lightweight rackets and balloons to ensure ease of play for all.

Participants reported increased confidence, improved hand-eye coordination, and greater social interaction with peers and caregivers.

One resident said: “The badminton sessions offer all the residents great entertainment but also valuable exercise.”

“It is always a great afternoon when the rackets are out, and we look forward to the sessions every week.”

Care home staff have also praised the initiative for its impact on the participants of the programme.

Eothen Gosforth Manager, said: “Our residents have thoroughly enjoyed the Sit & Hit programme.”

“The coaches are always happy and smiling which creates a fun and exciting atmosphere within the sessions.”

“It is a popular activity within the home and the exercises are adapted to include and engage all of our residents, no matter their needs or preferences, and we look forward to future sessions where residents can further develop their skills.”

Following the success of the pilot, plans are now in place to expand ‘Sit & Hit’ to more care homes across Northumberland, ensuring that more older adults can experience the physical and emotional benefits of the innovative programme.

For more information about ‘Sit & Hit’ and its future roll-out, contact Tyneside Badminton Centre.

1 . Contributed Resident taking part in Sit & Hit session. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Resident taking part in Sit & Hit session. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Resident taking part in Sit & Hit session. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Resident taking part in Sit & Hit session. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales