Cancer Cars Thanks Newcastle Hospitals Leader for Strengthening Support for Berwick Patients

Berwick & District Cancer Support Group, affectionately known in the community as Berwick’s Cancer Cars, recently had the honor of hosting Phil Powell, Director of Operations for the Cancer and Haematology Clinical Board at Newcastle Hospitals. This special visit, occurring just ahead of his retirement at the end of September, highlighted the profound impact Phil has made on cancer care in the region.

During his visit, Phil took the time to acknowledge and commend the invaluable work of the Cancer Cars team. "Berwick's Cancer Cars do a wonderful job and provide an essential service for people when they are at their most vulnerable," he remarked, emphasising the critical support the organisation offers to local cancer patients. This sentiment resonates deeply within the community, where Berwick’s Cancer Cars have become synonymous with compassion and reliability in times of need.

Madeleine Ravetta, Chair of Trustees for the Cancer Support Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Phil. "Phil has been a great friend to the Cancer Cars," she said. "His dedication and commitment to improving cancer care have made a significant difference in our community. We wish him all the best in his retirement and in his new role as a grandfather." This personal connection attests to the close-knit relationships that develop within the healthcare community, fostering collaboration and shared goals.

Cancer Cars has established a robust partnership with the oncology team at Newcastle Hospitals. This collaboration has not only raised awareness about the charity’s services but has also ensured that oncology specialists actively refer patients to Cancer Cars for transportation to essential hospital appointments. This seamless integration between services has proven crucial for patients who may otherwise struggle to access the care they need.

Phil Powell meets members of The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group

In a world where healthcare can often feel overwhelming, the support provided by Berwick’s Cancer Cars serves as comfort to the people of Berwick and District. The charity is committed to continuing its mission of assisting patients and their families, ensuring they receive timely treatment without the added burden of transportation concerns.

For more information on The Berwick and District Cancer Support Group visit: www.berwickcancersupport.co.uk