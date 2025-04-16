Can you smile and drive?

By Jennifer dAlton
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:20 BST
Malcolm, one of our smiling volunteer driversMalcolm, one of our smiling volunteer drivers
Malcolm, one of our smiling volunteer drivers
We need your help. We are Vision Northumberland, headquartered in Morpeth and care for everybody with low sight, or hearing difficulties in the county and we need more drivers.

If you cannot see very well or are blind, our volunteer drivers can change your life and help you keep that smile.Our drivers give smiles and a lift to visually impaired people across Northumberland.

Our ‘Volunteer Transport Service’, which began in 2007, was a small project originally designed to transport clients to hospital appointments and low vision appointments at Vision Northumberland’s resource centre but has expanded greatly in recent years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vision Northumberland’s volunteer drivers became a lifeline for many, especially after the lockdown.

Volunteer Malcolm picking up his passengers from Vision Northumberland.Volunteer Malcolm picking up his passengers from Vision Northumberland.
Volunteer Malcolm picking up his passengers from Vision Northumberland.

Not only driving clients to and from appointments, but also to social activities such as our visually impaired camera club, craft club, our in-house Chatterbox café, reading group, chess group, luncheons, social clubs and many more.

With support from Volunteer Coordinator, Rachael Bond, Vision Northumberland’s 16 drivers carried out over 1,600 journeys in 2024.

Our volunteer drivers come from all walks of life and play an integral role within our organisation. But Vision Northumberland need more drivers, more volunteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are incredibly grateful to each and every volunteer who gives their time to us and our clients. One such volunteer is Malcolm who has been volunteering with us since 2023.

Volunteer Malcolm delivering for the luncheonVolunteer Malcolm delivering for the luncheon
Volunteer Malcolm delivering for the luncheon

Malcolm retired in 2021 after over half a century driving coaches and trucks. Malcolm was at a low ebb when a suggestion from a therapist at his local GP surgery led him to Volunteering.

Malcolm says “Driving is something that I love to do. I love chatting to other people, and Volunteering has enabled me to meet lots of interesting people. I get on really well with the clients, we enjoy putting the world to rights as we drive to an appointment or to a social group.”

“I hope the clients see me not only as a driver but also as a friend. I have found volunteering very rewarding, give it a try!”

If you would be interested in becoming a volunteer driver, please call 01670 514316 or email [email protected]

Related topics:MorpethNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice