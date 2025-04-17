Can you help Northumberland school children hit the high notes?

By Chris Jennings
Contributor
Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:35 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 14:40 BST
Children wanting to hit the high notes are appealing for donations to help transform a Northumberland primary school’s music provision.

Central Primary School in Ashington is looking to upgrade the music room at its upper site and is conducting a campaign for unwanted musical items that will help young musicians flourish.

The school is looking for:

  • Instruments: guitars, keyboards, percussion instruments, recorders, tambourines, or any other musical instruments in good condition
  • Sound equipment: headphones, microphones, or speakers to improve our sound set up
  • Sheet music and music books: books for learning new pieces or music theory guides that can inspire and challenge our students
  • Music stands and accessories: stands for sheet music, tuners, metronomes or other accessories to help students with practice
  • Musical artefacts: old style music objects like cassettes, record players, microphones that showcase music through the ages
  • Music display: records/vinyls or posters/pictures of musicians or objects that would give a 'music cafe' vibe
A music lesson at Central Primary School
A music lesson at Central Primary School

Assistant Head Kelly McDougall said: “Music education plays a vital role in developing creativity, critical thinking, teamwork and emotional expression in young minds. To help us achieve this, we are kindly requesting donations of musical items that can directly support our music programme.

“Whether you have an instrument you no longer use or you would like to contribute to the growth of our music resources, your support will make a huge impact – enabling us to create an environment where students can develop their musical talents and celebrate in the joy of music.

“The upgraded music room will be a place of creativity and inspiration, helping students express themselves and discover new talents they may not have known they had.”

Anyone with musical items they would like to donate can drop them off at the school office after Easter from Monday April 28.

