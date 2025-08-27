Cadets 30 by 30 campaign
It is always an honour to attend services either in my constituency or in Westminster. It is always uplifting when cadets are able to attend, whether they are army, air force or sea cadets. Their presence is appreciated by the crowds who attend, particularly seen on the faces of proud parents.
But cadet forces are much more than ceremonial. The Cadets are a well-established path to improve the lives of thousands of young people across the UK. They learn new skills and build their confidence, often improving their performance and attendance at school. They also get a taste of what life in uniform can be like, something recognised in the recent defence review. That is why the Government has launched the “30 by 30” campaign to increase the number of cadets by 30% by 2030, backed by £70 million pounds.
There are currently over 138,000 young people and more than 27,000 adult volunteers in around 3,500 cadet units across the country. Increasing that number by around 50,000 is good for the young people who can gain new skills and qualifications and for many, enhanced self-respect and discipline. It is about improving the life chances of young people and investing in the next generation, good for them and good for our country.