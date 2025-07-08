Businesses invited to help build a brighter North East at new SHINE Roadshows

Employers across the North East are being urged to seize the opportunity to shape a fairer, stronger local economy by attending a series of free SHINE Roadshow events in July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SHINE Roadshows, delivered by the North East Combined Authority, will give businesses the chance to discover how they can become part of SHINE, a powerful new initiative created North East Mayor Kim McGuiness to recognise and support employers who lead with fairness, opportunity and respect.

SHINE goes beyond traditional accreditation by offering practical tools, recognition, and a community of like-minded employers who want to make work better for everyone. Businesses that join SHINE will strengthen their ability to attract and retain great talent, demonstrate a commitment to fair pay, skills development and sustainable growth, and align with national priorities such as the Employment Rights Bill.

Why attend?

Clare Williams, Northern Regional Secretary for Unison

Each Roadshow will give business leaders:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full introduction to SHINE and how it has replaced the Good Work Pledge.

Insights on how accreditation can boost your employer brand and help you recruit the best talent

Networking with other progressive employers in your region

Access to free resources and advice to improve job quality and build a thriving workplace culture

Speaking at the launch event on the 12 June, which attracted over 350 businesses, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said:

"Today, I am proud to launch SHINE, an initiative that drives my vision for a stronger economy powered by great employers and quality jobs.

I know employers share our North East values to be fair and inclusive and so give people in our region the best chance to succeed.

Our mission is to make the North East the home of real opportunity and we can all play our part building that. SHINE is how we empower employers of all sizes to improve job quality and celebrate doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too many people in our region still face poor employment conditions, low pay, insecurity, and limited progression. This isn’t just a social issue - it’s an economic one. By supporting good employment practices, we aim to unlock the untapped potential of our region and lead the way in creating a brighter future for the North East."

The Mayor’s ambition is to see over 300 employers sign up to SHINE in its first year, reaching more than 50,000 working people across the region.

SHINE Roadshow remaining dates and locations:

Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 16:00 - 19:00 | Blyth Tall Ship

Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:00 - 15:00 | Orbit, Net Park County Durham

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 16:00 - 19:00 | Alnwick Playhouse

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 16:00 - 19:00 | Sunderland City Hall

With over 60% of UK workers reporting that a company’s values influence whether they accept a job offer, the SHINE initiative arrives at a crucial time for North East employers who want to stand out in a competitive labour market.

How to get involved: reserve your free place and find out how to shine as an employer at: