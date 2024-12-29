Bunker shots raise cash for Mountain Rescue

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 29th Dec 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:24 BST
Local golfers not only had to dig out their sand wedge when they hit a bunker last season – they also had to put 50p into a collection tin.

The initiative of former Ladies’ Captain Deborah Webber at Rothbury golf club raised a total of £1504.60 which was handed to her chosen charity, Northumberland Mountain Rescue, last week.

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue team thanked Deborah and everyone at the club for their fundraising efforts.

