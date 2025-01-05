Buchanan bags brace as Borderers get back on track

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Buchanan marked his return from injury with a double in Berwick Rangers’ important win at Gala Fairydean.

The vastly-experienced 39-year-old striker has scored goals wherever has played – Cowdenbeath, Partick Thistle, Alloa, Livingstone, Raith Rovers, and even across the Irish Sea at Sligo Rovers – so boss Thomas Scobbie was no doubt delighted to have him back off the treatment table.

“I’ve had a long time out but big thanks to Lizzie the physio, she’s been working hard with me. I’ve probably not been the easiest patient because I just want to get back onto the pitch. It was good today, I got a couple of goals and more importantly the team won the game,” he told the club’s media team after.

The black and gold were without Alfie Robinson, who received a three-match ban for his red card in the reverse fixture at MKM Shielfield, while Callum Mackay, Alex Harris and Arran Laidlaw are still out with long-term injuries.

Still smarting from the festive 2-1 reverse by Rovers, it took Buchanan just nine minutes to open the scoring and he added his second just six minutes later. Although Dougal pulled one back just after the half hour, Rangers took the three points which moved them back up above Gala in the table into 15th with two games in hand on the Netherdale side.

“Gala isn’t an easy place to come and play. They’re a good footballing side, they make it hard, but the boys have been working hard. It’s been difficult at times, we’ve not had the results but you can’t fault the boys’ effort, they’re putting it in all the time, every week, and today we got reward for the hard work,” said Buchanan.

“The Astro is good here, we can get the ball down and play. We’ve played some good football and created some good chances. We could have been more clinical if we’re really putting it to bed, but to come here and win is a good result because it’s a difficult place to come to and it’s a difficult day in terms of it’s cold and the Astroturf is slidey, but we’ve seen it out and defended brilliantly – the two centre-halves deserve a big mention as well.”

Berwick are back in Lowland League action on Saturday when they host fourth-placed Tranent at MKM Shielfield.