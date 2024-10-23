Broomsticks across the Bay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forget Walt Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks, it’s been a case of wildlife and broomsticks at Druridge Bay this week.

With preparations well underway for Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s popular programme of Halloween events at the wildlife charity’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre, staff have been getting into the Halloween spirit by practicing their broomstick take off skills whilst preparing the reserve for an increase in visitors.

Whilst there is no guarantee visitors will spot the staff flying over the reserve in their Halloween finery, a spooky feast of pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin cake and pumpkin soup is available in the Lookout Café everyday between 10:30am and 4:30pm.