An eight-year-old girl has been commended for making a life-saving emergency call.

Crew from the North East Ambulance Service were recently reunited with Bella who called 999 when her mam fell ill to present her with a bravery certificate from the service.

Bella, and her sister Sienna, aged six, were at home with their mam on March 5 when she collapsed in the bathroom. Despite being very scared, the sisters jumped to action to help her.

After a call to their grandma, Bella made the very important call to 999 and went to her neighbours house for help as a crew from the ambulance service made their way to their home.

Bella and Sienna’s mam came in and out of consciousness as they awaited the crews arrival on-scene. She recalls: “I was home alone with Bella and Sienna when I suddenly felt very strange.

"The next thing I remember is waking up on the floor with my girls crying over me and frantically asking what was wrong.

“I was completely dazed and confused so Bella rang her grandma who told her to call the doctor. She hung up and dialled 999, and told the call handler everything she could before the crew arrived.”

Responding to the call were Backworth crew John Short and Samantha Orridge who later reunited with the family.

Paramedic apprentice, Samantha said: “I remember getting the call notes when we were on-route to Bella and Sienna’s mam and they mentioned that a child had been the one to call 999. Immediately we were all impressed that someone Bella’s age had the courage and knowledge to do that.

“When we arrived on-scene, Bella was with her neighbour as she’d also thought to go to him for help. I remember finding her mum on the bathroom floor confused and Bella was naturally very worried.”

Clinical care assistant, John added: “This job sticks out for me as a good example of teaching children early the importance of when to phone 999 when help is needed urgently.

"You hope that children in your care will never need to look after you in an emergency, but it is always important that they know what to do if that happens to them, like it did with Bella and Sienna.”

Bella’s mam continued: “The call handler who answered Bella’s call was fantastic with her, as were the crew. They made sure she was able to see me whilst they were treating me and see that I was ok before they took me to hospital.

"They explained everything to her which reassured her in what was a really scary moment for her, and I cannot thank them enough for what they did.”

The ambulance service regularly receives calls from children who are calling on behalf of poorly adults who have unexpectantly fell into their care.

As part of the service’s ongoing engagement with patients, it has developed a series of resources on its website for children caregivers to teach them about the importance of calling 999 and when to call for help in an emergency.