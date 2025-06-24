Brambledown Landscape Services Ltd and Johnsons Nurseries team up to deliver dementia-friendly garden at Coronation Park, Cramlington

Brambledown Landscape Services Ltd and Johnsons Nurseries have recently collaborated on the delivery of a new dementia-friendly garden at Coronation Park, Cramlington — a key feature within Northumberland County Council’s £3.5 million regeneration programme for the town.

Designed by Natasha McEwen of TGP Landscape Architects, the garden was created in partnership with Cramlington Town Council and supported by the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund. The space was officially opened on May 19 by Her Grace the Duchess of Northumberland, alongside the Mayor of Cramlington and other local representatives.

Located on the former Parkside School playing field, the garden has been designed as a safe, accessible and therapeutic green space for individuals living with dementia, as well as their families and carers. Brambledown carried out the full hard and soft landscaping works, including dementia-considerate resin-bound pathways, a PEFC-certified oak-framed gazebo, raised rendered planters with integrated seating, and biodiversity features such as insect hotels.

Johnsons Nurseries supplied more than 2,000 plants, carefully selected to deliver year-round sensory interest, structure, and accessibility. The planting palette included over 150 Geraniums, 80 Astrantias, 70 Salvias, 80 Hakonechloa macra ‘Aureola’, and 75 Viburnum tinus, along with Daphne ‘Eternal Fragrance’, Lavender, Hellebores, and Cornus species. Brambledown installed the planting to align with dementia-accessibility principles, ensuring the garden not only looks beautiful but also supports well-being and navigation.

Dementia Garden

"This has been one of the most rewarding projects we’ve delivered in recent years,” said Paul Curry, Director at Brambledown Landscape Services Ltd.

“Creating a space that’s both beautiful and accessible, while also supporting the specific needs of those living with dementia, is something we’re incredibly proud of. Every detail — from the layout to the colours and textures — was chosen with care to ensure the garden feels safe, calming, and engaging for all who use it.”

“We were delighted to support Brambledown on such a meaningful and community-focused project,” added Graham Richardson, Managing Director of Johnsons Nurseries.

“We’ve worked with Brambledown for over 50 years on a wide range of landscape schemes, and it’s always a pleasure to be involved in projects that deliver genuine social value. We hope it will benefit the community for years to come.”

Dementia Garden

The garden is already being enjoyed by the community and marks the first phase of a larger plan for the site, which will eventually include community allotments, an orchard, and further ecological enhancements.