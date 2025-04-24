Boxing Club that ‘cultivates champions’ celebrates knock-out donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland boxing club has won gold with a donation from a national housebuilder. Druridge Bay Community Boxing Club in Hadston has bagged £5,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.

The club supports hundreds of children in the local area but like so many community clubs, faced difficulties after the COVID pandemic.

Receiving a cheque for £5,000, Club Secretary Paul Claridge said: “On behalf of the club we would like to say a big thank you to Persimmon for their donation. This money will go a long way.”

Head Coach Peter Kirkwood, added: “Our club has served the community for many years and this donation means we can provide extra equipment and put members through their coaching awards.”

Druridge Bay Community Boxing Club receive a cheque from Persimmon Homes.

Scott Dickinson MBE, County Councillor for Druridge Bay said: "I was thrilled to see Persimmon supporting our local club, which holds a special place in our community and helps cultivate champions in our area.

“Since the new facilities were built in 2017, the club has gone from strength to strength.”

Stuart Grimes, Managing Director at Persimmon North East, said: “We’re proud to support Druridge Bay Community Boxing Club – a hub that is so important to the community.

“It was a pleasure to see the real difference this money will make, and we hope this donation allows the club to keep nurturing talent.”

More information about how to apply to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative can be found here: Community Champions website