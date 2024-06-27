Borders Local Business Scoops Bronze at Prestigious European Skincare Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

26th June 2024 A Scottish Borders-based Purple Sage Soap Company has won a Bronze in the Soap Bar Category at the thirteenth annual Free From Skincare Awards, with its best-selling Sage Cottage Soap Bar.

A local Hawick based soap manufacturing company has scooped up the Bronze Award at the prestigious European Free From Skincare Awards.

Ann Carter, founder of the company has this to say. ‘This prestigious recognition places us among the top skincare brands in Europe. It’s an incredible honour to be acknowledged on such a significant platform, and it reaffirms our commitment to crafting high-quality, natural, and eco-friendly skincare products, especially when this is the first time we have ever entered an award.’

The Europe-wide Awards were founded to encourage and reward manufacturers of skincare products that are ‘free from’ either artificial ingredients, or animal-based ingredients, or fragrances, or food allergens, and perhaps other ingredients associated with skin sensitivities, allergies, and ethical, environmental and health concerns.

Ann Carter, founder of Purple Sage Soap Company

“I’m thrilled to have won on only my first ever attempt at entering a cosmetic award,” says Ann. “The Sage Cottage Soap Bar means a lot to me as it demonstrates my passion and commitment to sustainable skincare, whilst producing a truly unique soap bar and gift.”

The announcements were made online on Wednesday 26th June, and followed a long judging process which included a rigorous month-long assessment by four experienced cosmetic testers, and concluded with round-table expert judging sessions, held in early June.

Ann founded Purple Sage Soap Company in 2021, following her move back to the UK from Germany. She trained in cosmetic formulation with organic online cosmetic training school, Formula Botanica, and hasn’t looked back since. Ann has been committed to producing eco-friendly skincare solutions that are kind to both skin and the planet. Her extensive use of home-grown flowers, herbs, wildflowers, vegetables, and fruits in her products not only ensures the highest quality but also significantly reduces her carbon footprint. This sustainable approach resonates deeply with today's environmentally conscious consumers. She is currently working on becoming a Net Zero skincare company.

Looking ahead, Ann has ambitious plans for her business. She aims to expand her range with face-to-face skincare workshops, combining her expertise in natural skincare with gardening tips. Additionally, she is developing handmade journals as part of mind and body wellness kits, further promoting holistic health. “Next I want to get our Soap & Skincare workshops up and running, monthly subscription boxes and a host of new sustainable skincare products and accessories added to the range,” adds Ann.

Bronze Award Winner - Purple Sage Soap Company

Ann's commitment to the local community is unwavering. She regularly donates surplus products to local charities and organisations, and her range of pet care products supports animal rescue centres. Her future goals include growing the business's retail orders, enhancing the online presence, and developing a lifestyle vlog and an e-book on natural skincare and no-dig gardening.

Purple Sage Soap Company's success at the European Free From Skincare Awards is a proud moment for Hawick and the wider Scottish Borders community. Ann Carter's dedication to quality, sustainability, and community engagement continues to inspire, proving that with passion and perseverance, local businesses can achieve great heights on the international stage.

Purple Sage Soap products are available via www.purplesagesoap.co.uk