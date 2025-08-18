A Blyth veteran is taking on a 100km challenge to honour fallen comrades and raise vital funds for Help for Heroes.

On October X, David Blake will run the full length of St Cuthbert’s Way, from Melrose in Scotland to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne racing the tide across the final stretch.

After struggling mentally following his departure from the armed forces, David says physical exercise benefitted him massively, alongside mental health support he has received from OP Courage.

David said: “I am a veteran myself and since getting out I have gotten heavily into fell-running and MMA which has been really good for my brain.

“I am still not 100% but from the help I have received, I am a lot more emotionally stable and able to cope with things a lot more, I am having better sleep and less flashbacks.”

Now, he hopes to give back by taking on the challenging route through the Cheviot Hills, which is symbolic of the uphill battles many veterans still face.

So far, the campaign on GoFundMe has raised £137 of its £600 target, with donations going directly to Help for Heroes to support mental health services for veterans.

David explained “Over the last few years I have lost some good mates of mine and there is not quite enough help out there.

“But, the people who are doing all the work to help and are really good at it are in need of more funds and some help so that is why I am trying to raise a bit of money.”

As well as raising money for charity, David hopes to raise awareness and destroy the stigma surrounding mental health.

He added: “I know a lot of people are in a similar boat and you sometimes convince yourself you're not as bad as someone else you know but if you need help, you need help.

"The more people who speak openly about the issue and the help they have received and what good it's done, it takes away the stigma as well and makes it easier for people to access these services without feeling weird about it.”