The event began on Saturday, July 5 at 11.40am with a vibrant parade setting off from Renwick Road Car Park, through the streets of Blyth and leading to the main festivities at Keel Row Car Park, which ran from noon until 4pm.

In line with this year’s circus theme – organisers encouraged visitors to wear their brightest colours and join the community in cheering on the parade.

The free-to-attend carnival promised an unforgettable day out, with fairground rides, live music, circus performers, delicious food, local traders and fun-filled circus-themed activities for all ages.

The event was sponsored by Copper Cars of Blyth.

1 . Parade A circus-themed parade ran through the streets of Blyth. Photo: Sheer Aspect Photography Photo Sales

2 . Street performers The parade led all the way to the main event at noon. Photo: Sheer Aspect Photography Photo Sales

3 . Vibrant colours Organisers encouraged everyone to don their brightest outfits. Photo: Sheer Aspect Photography Photo Sales

4 . Children's performers The day included many family-friendly performances from local talent. Photo: Sheer Aspect Photography Photo Sales