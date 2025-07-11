Blyth Beach will become a hub of creativity and community spirit for the much-loved Blyth Sandcastle Competition.

On Saturday, July 12 from 11am to 3pm, the free family-friendly event will return, organised by Blyth Town Council with sponsorship support from Saltrock.

Set in front of the Dave Stephens Centre, the competition welcomes families, individuals, and teams to craft their most imaginative sand creations.

Judging will take place at 2pm, with exciting prizes provided by Saltrock of £100 for first place, £75 for second place, and £50 for third place.

Saltrock, surf and lifestyle brand with a shop just off Blyth Beach, are the sponsors of this year's event.

Beyond the competition, there’s plenty to enjoy. Children can have their faces painted, take a ride in the Shuggie boats, and make use of the Borrow Bucket – a community-driven collection of buckets and spades available for anyone to use.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own beach tools, borrow what they need, or donate items to keep the Borrow Bucket running throughout summer.

A special addition to this year’s event comes from a partnership with the Town Council and the Blyth Celebrates programme.

Professional sand artist Soul2Sand will create a large-scale artwork inspired by Blyth. Then, members of the public are invited to contribute their own sand designs around the theme, ‘What Blyth means to me’, helping to build a collective community masterpiece.

Mayor of Blyth, Cllr David Swinhoe said: “The Sandcastle Competition is a fantastic showcase of Blyth’s creativity, community pride and seaside spirit.

"It’s a joy to see so many families and groups come together on our beautiful beach for a day of fun and imagination. Huge thanks to Saltrock for their generous support and to everyone who makes this event so special.”