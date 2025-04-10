Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blyth RNLI has celebrated a volunteer marking a milestone of 75 years of dedicated service to the charity.

Jean Fowler, a retired schoolteacher, joined the RNLI on 26 March 1950. Her unwavering commitment makes her one of the charity’s longest-serving active volunteers.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, she was presented with a certificate signed by RNLI chief executive Peter Sparkes during a special surprise event held at the lifeboat station.

Jean’s son, Geoffrey, travelled from London to accompany her, under the impression that the visit was part of the RNLI’s 200th-anniversary celebrations.

Blyth RNLI volunteers with Jean Fowler at her 75 years of volunteering celebration. (Photo: RNLI/Paul Whittle)

Jean said: ‘I’m so amazed and proud of Blyth RNLI station.’

Her connection to the RNLI began through her mother, who was involved in the station’s guild. Over the years, Jean held various roles, including branch chairperson and committee member.

She helped run the station’s weekly bridge club, raising vital funds, and played a key role in organising open days and other fundraising events. She continues to support the station during summer events and special occasions.

Renowned for her public speaking, warm personality, and exceptional organisational skills, Jean has inspired generations of volunteers. Her dedication and enthusiasm have left a lasting legacy at Blyth RNLI.

Blyth RNLI Volunteer Jean Fowler at her 75 years of volunteering celebration. (Photo: RNLI/Paul Whittle)

Paul Whittle, RNLI applications development manager, recalled how crew members often quoted Jean’s signature phrase at events: ‘Bring your tea towel with you.'

Terence Healy, RNLI volunteer lifeboat operations manager at Blyth RNLI, said: “Jean Fowler’s 75 years of service stand as a testament to the power of community spirit and unwavering commitment. Blyth RNLI is proud to celebrate her legacy and thanks her for a lifetime of dedication to saving lives at sea.”