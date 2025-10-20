Visitors are invited to see Blyth Market Place filled with light and colour as Myriad arrives –the latest Luminarium from internationally acclaimed Architects of Air.

Presented as part of the Blyth Celebrates programme, the Luminarium is a giant inflatable structure with twisting paths, soaring domes, and glowing colours.

Inspired by nature and architecture, it is a place for fun, discovery, and quiet reflection. Architects of Air have toured their Luminaria around the world for over 30 years, and now Blyth has the chance to experience this extraordinary installation.

Alan Parkinson, founder and designer at Architects of Air said: “I create Luminaria because I want to share the sense of wonder that light can bring.

Luminarium produced by Architects of Air. (Photo: Alan Parkinson)

“Each design gives people a chance to step into a world of colour and shape that feels surprising, uplifting, and beautifully simple. Myriad is inspired by nature, geometry and architecture – from cathedrals to domes – but it’s also a space for exploration, discovery and calm.

“I’m always struck by how people connect with these spaces. People often describe it as a modern cathedral of light. I’m excited to see how Blyth reacts to it.”

The Luminarium is just one of many free family-friendly events happening in Blyth over half term, organised by Blyth Town Council.

Details of all events including a Halloween parade, circus performances, puppet-making workshops and open-choir rehearsals and storytelling can be seen here.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Tourism at Northumberland County Council said: “Blyth Celebrates showcases the imagination, energy and community spirit that make Blyth such a special place.”