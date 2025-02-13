Blyth is set to embark on a new chapter with the launch of Blyth Celebrates, a year-long programme to bring the community together while showcasing the town’s rich heritage.

The programme, running from summer 2025, will transform Blyth into a vibrant hub of creativity, connection and celebration.

The festivities will coincide with the grand opening of the Market Pavilion, a cinema and cultural venue located in the heart of Blyth’s revitalised Market Place.

As the centrepiece of Blyth Celebrates, the Market Place will host a variety of celebratory festivals, creative events, and community-led activities that highlight the town’s unique identity throughout the year.

Street Performers at Blyth Town Council fireworks display.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Healthy Lives at Northumberland County Council, explains: “Blyth Celebrates is about putting creativity at the heart of the town’s regeneration, and we’re thrilled to invite everyone to get involved.

“Building on the success of Blyth’s existing events programme working closely with all our partners in the town including the Town Council, we will be turning the town centre into a hive of activity where our community can come together and visitors can discover what makes Blyth truly special.

“This town is a UK and global hub for renewable energy, innovation, and opportunity - Blyth Celebrates is a celebration of everything that makes the town extraordinary.”

At the heart of the campaign is the newly launched Blyth Celebrates Fund, an exciting opportunity for communities, organisations, artists, and creative practitioners to actively contribute to the programme.

Members of the public enjoying a Blyth Town Council event.

This fund is designed to support innovative and engaging projects that highlight Blyth’s vibrant culture and connect with local audiences, offering grants ranging from £500 to £2,500 to support projects that showcase the town’s unique spirit and foster community engagement.

The Community Celebrations strand invites local residents, artists, and community groups to deliver free public events in Blyth’s Market Place. Successful projects will be selected by a panel of Blyth residents.

Meanwhile, the Creative Spaces strand provides funding for artists and creative practitioners, from Blyth and beyond, to host cultural activities in the new Market Pavilion encouraging creativity and connection.

The Artist Commissions strand also offers grants of up to £5,000 to support the creation of temporary artworks and interventions in Blyth’s town centre, designed to inspire and enrich the local landscape.