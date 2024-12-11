Blyth is The Nightmare Before Christmas capital of the UK, according to Disney Christmas film study

With many Brits planning to spend the Christmas season cosying up and watching movies, Disney experts at AttractionTickets.com have revealed the ultimate top-rated Christmas movie list to help you feel truly festive.

By analysing data from IMDb, the experts curated a ranking of the top 15 Disney-owned Christmas movies to watch in 2024, alongside revealing the capital of the UK for the films.

In the UK regional ranking Blyth in Northumberland took the top spot as The Nightmare Before Christmas capital of the UK.

The top 15 Disney-owned Christmas movies to watch this year:

Die Hard (1988) – IMDb Rating: 8.2 Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – IMDb Rating: 7.9 The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) – IMDb Rating: 7.9 Edward Scissorhands (1990) – IMDb Rating: 7.9 The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) – IMDb Rating: 7.8 Home Alone (1990) – IMDb Rating: 7.7 Bright Eyes (1934) – IMDb Rating: 7.2 Bushfire Moon (1987) – IMDb Rating: 7.1 Die Hard 2 (1990) – IMDb Rating: 7.1 Nutcrackers (2024) – IMDb Rating: 7.0 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) – IMDb Rating: 6.9 A Christmas Carol (2009) – IMDb Rating: 6.8 While You Were Sleeping (1995) – IMDb Rating: 6.8 Happiest Season (2020) – IMDb Rating: 6.6 The Santa Clause (1994) – IMDb Rating: 6.6

The top-ranking film is none other than the iconic Die Hard (1988), which earned an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2. Yes, the debate is over - Die Hard is officially a Christmas must-watch.

Following closely behind are timeless favourites such as Miracle on 34th Street (1947), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and Edward Scissorhands (1990), all boasting ratings of 7.9.

Rounding out the top five is the beloved The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), with a rating of 7.8, proving it remains a festive favourite across generations.

80% of the films listed were also released before the 2000’s meaning that the majority of 2024’s best ranked Disney Christmas movies are over almost 25 years old.

The UK’s Top Christmas Movie Spots

Adding a festive twist to their findings, AttractionTickets used search data to pinpoint which UK towns and cities are most enchanted by specific films. This unique analysis shows how local preferences shape the holiday movie spirit across the nation:

Die Hard is a hit in North Shields, where its action-packed holiday spirit reigns supreme.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) captures hearts in Swindon, a town that loves its traditional festive charm.

The Nightmare Before Christmas spooks and delights fans in Northumberland's Blyth, a community embracing Jack Skellington's quirky holiday adventure.

Edward Scissorhands holds a special place in Hull, where its whimsical snow-covered landscapes resonate deeply.

Aberdeen embraces the timeless cheer of The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Home Alone is cherished in Mansfield, bringing mischievous holiday fun to the East Midlands.

A Christmas Carol warms hearts in Shrewsbury, where the Charles Dickens classic feels right at home.

Brighton embraces inclusivity with Happiest Season (2020), showcasing the city's love for modern holiday tales.

Meanwhile, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is adored in Bangor, proving that Kevin McCallister’s antics transcend borders.

Lastly, the 1994 film The Santa Clause is most popular with residents of Moira in Leicestershire who clearly love a Christmas noughties classic. Whether you’re hosting a cosy movie night or counting down the days to Christmas with a film marathon, this list can act as your ultimate guide to Disney holiday entertainment.