Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blyth woman set up a rabbit rescue from her home after finding her now pet rabbit in a lay-by next to a road in a cardboard box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hop Haven CIC was set up in October 2024 by Kelseigh Le Gallez with a mission to rescue and rehabilitate unwanted or abandoned rabbits and find them a loving home.

Since opening, the charity have since rescued 23 rabbits with vet bills rising to almost £3500. As a non-profit organisation, the company rely on donations to make the rescue possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Blyth councillor, Daniel Carr provided Hop Haven with a grant which allowed them to build more sheds for the animals, but Kelseigh hopes to expand in the next couple of years so that the company is no longer run from their home.

Since their opening, Hop Haven have rescued 23 rabbits.

She said: “We opened up the rescue as we were getting so fed up of people dumping, mistreating and simply just getting bored of rabbits.

“One of my personal rabbits, Mollie was found in a lay-by next to the Spine Road in a cardboard box and since then we opened the rescue up after many hours of research.

“Councillor Daniel Carr gave us a grant to help us make new sheds for our rescue rabbits to make this all possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelseigh runs regular fundraisers, and they have a group walk coming up on January, 26, as well as an children’s Easter party fundraising event on April 20.

Hop Haven ask for support through spreading awareness, volunteering, fostering or donating. For more information on how to help, visit: https://www.hophaven.co.uk/