The community has rallied round after a Blyth club’s concert room was destroyed in a fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 4 the roof at Blyth Comrades Club was being renovated when later than evening at around 7:20pm, it went up in flames. It is believed that the strong winds from the storm caused friction and heat which created a spark and led to the fire.

Four Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended the scene and put out the fire, however the concert room was left with major damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Ord, who has owned the club for the past 14 years, said: “I watched live as they brought two huge hose pipes into the club, obviously they had a job to do and they had to put the fire out. Luckily, the cameras got full of water and switched off as I couldn't watch anymore.

A before and after of Blyth Comrades Club in just seven days since the fire.

“It was a genuine accident that’s happened by a great friend of the club who’s absolutely devastated and has looked after us in the past.”

In just over a week though, the community has pulled together to get the room back in a working state as quickly as possible.

Around 300 local people have given up their time to help restore the damage, several local business have volunteered their services free-of-charge and over £10k has been raised via GoFundMe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian explained: “Everyone has mucked in from 18 year olds to Kath Nisbet, our local councillor who is 82.

“I am shocked at the level of support but I am not surprised by the people in Blyth. I know Blyth has got a bit of a reputation but it is full of brilliant people and it always has been.”

The club has been described as the ‘heart of the community’ having served as a warm space during the winter, a safe space during the floods, and as home to a whole host of clubs and community groups.

Brian added: “That overall sense of community is absolutely massive which I like to think is what saved it. Massively overwhelmed and humbled are probably the best two words I have got for how I feel.”

The cost of repairs is currently at around £26k however the room is well on its way to being back open to the public.