Blooming Lovely Partnership with Hexham Abbey

A regional business partnership begun over 20 years ago is continuing to flower in Hexham.

When office technology company, SOS Group, launched in 2002 one of the company’s first clients was Hexham Abbey, who required support to ensure the smooth running of their services and community events.

The Abbey is celebrating its 1,350th anniversary this year and recently held a Northern Saints Flower Festival to mark the occasion.

SOS Group was proud to provide backing by sponsoring the beautiful flower display next to the stained-glass window of St Wilfrid and Andrew Skelton was among the guests treated to an early view of the festival display.

Jan Montgomery and Cath Collins (Alnwick and District Flower Club) with Andrew Skelton (SOS Group)

Andrew, an SOS Group Director, says: “We were extremely proud to support this wonderful flower festival and very impressed by the flower displays throughout the Abbey.

“We’ve worked with Hexham Abbey since SOS Group began back in 2002, so we have a long history together. Not quite as much history as the Abbey has though!

“It says a lot that we have such longstanding client relationships. In fact, we've just extended our partnership with Hexham Abbey until late 2027 and we look forward to continuing to support the work of the team at this magnificent and historic church.”

The Northern Saints Flower Festival, a celebration of colour, nature and creativity, featured dozens of beautiful displays created by local flower clubs.

Each display told its own story and drew inspiration from the lives of the northern saints who are celebrated within the Abbey. The event also included interactive workshops and demonstrations.

Established in 2002, SOS Group is an award-winning company based on the Team Valley in Gateshead and providing digital office equipment services for business from startups to multi nationals and internationally significant events.