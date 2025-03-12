'Blood moon' among dark skies March highlights
Astronomers at Northumberland’s Kielder Observatory say the lunar eclipse in particular will give off a red glow as it appears low on the spring horizon.
Dan Pye, Director of Astronomy and Science Communication at the observatory, which is based under some of the darkest skies in Europe, said:
“Stargazers are going to have to get up early on March 14 to spot the lunar eclipse as it’s estimated to happen between 5 and 6.30am while the sun is rising at the same time. As the sunlight bends and scatters through our atmosphere it will make the moon appear red for a short period of time.”
The solar event will also see a partial eclipse of 40 per cent on March 29 from about 9am to 10.50am.
“The sky will go noticeably dimmer but it won’t be as dramatic as full darkness,” said Dan.
While there are many eclipse hunters across the UK, there was a time, says Dan, when people were afraid of them.
“They’ve mystified humanity for thousands of years and the Babylonians were terrified of them as they thought they were bad omens,” he said.
“Today, it reminds us that we’re part of the grand movement taking place in our solar system. Nothing stays the same.”