Bishop Stephen Wright at LOUDfence service in Alnwick

The gates of St Paul’s church

St Paul’s Catholic Church was pleased to welcome Bishop Stephen Wright to celebrate a service on 1. This was the first LOUDfence service in Northumberland and was open to all.

LOUDfence is a response to abuse particularly within a church setting. The aim of LOUDfence is to give survivors, the entire church and wider society a voice.

LOUDfence is an event where ribbons of all colours and styles are tied to railings and trees as a visible act of solidarity. It was a prayerful joyful service which some people travelled many miles to attend.

The ribbons had been made at a number of workshops in Alnwick and throughout North Northumberland. Bishop Stephen joined in tying them to the gates to show St Paul’s is a place of safety welcome and sanctuary for all regardless of their background, their faith or their story.