Big Christmas Cracker goes off with a Big Bang! Stobhill Link Manager Brooke Burgess, County Councillor John Beynon and a huge volunteer team all gave up their time on Christmas Day to provide a Christmas to Remember for many people facing the holidays alone. Lots of planning and preparations went into hosting a Community Christmas Lunch at St Aidan's Church Hall. All Attendees had responded to a plea to contact the Stobhill Link if they were lonely this Christmas.

Many donations were kindly made, for which the team and attendees were extremely grateful. The general public, local businesses and charities provided food, drinks and gifts. The Sun Inn donated a huge Turkey Crown, Sainsbury's who have been a key supporter of the Stobhill Link Lunch Club provided vegetables and trimmings (and Turkey crowns for the Lunch Club Christmas Lunch the previous week).

The general public donated dinner items, gifts and Christmas Crackers. The Wansbeck Valley Food Bank donated gift bags with food, biscuits and chocolates. Staff at St George's Hospital - (Beadnell Mother and Baby Unit) donated raffle proceeds.

Volunteer, Rachel played keyboard on arrival, drinks were a plenty and a cheese board arrived in good time. Even santa popped in to hand out gifts.

Joy Squad: Brooke Burgess (Manager), Sylvia Anderberg (Volunteer), Santa, Chris Collingwood (Volunteer), County Councillor John Beynon, Les Collingwood (Volunteer).

Brooke Burgess, Manager at the Stobhill Link said "Many people facing the holidays alone often don't receive gifts, let alone have company to enjoy unwrapping them with. Coordinating such an event was no easy feat but an absolute pleasure to watch unfold. There were smiles and laughter, party games and prizes. The heartwarming impromptu arrival of a family who's Christmas invite had to be cancelled due to the host household becoming unwell, leaving them unprepared for Christmas Lunch. I can't thank everyone enough for all their help, support and time. Councillor Beynon supported the Link and was the driving force which ensured we got plans in motion to bring this big idea to fruition. Moving forward the Link will provide continued support to all attendees, offer spaces at our weekly Lunch Club and make professional referrals where necessary".

County Councillor John Beynon said "The true spirit of Community was certainly with us this Christmas. A huge thank you and we'll done to Brooke and her team who put in a huge effort to bring people together this Christmas. Thank you to all who donated in any and all ways, including food, drinks gifts, fundraising and an extra special thank you to those who donated their time. We know just how precious that is on what for some, is the most important day of the year. Thank you to each and every volunteer and to their families for sparing them for such a worthy cause. Best Wishes to every attendee who made the day so fulfilling and symply magical".