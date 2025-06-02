Bickerton goes ton-up in Tillside win

Centurian Joe Bickerton starred with the bat as Tillside secured only their second win of the season by beating Ashington Rugby by 77 runs in NCTL Division Two.

The side remain second-bottom of the table but will be boosted by the success against the mid-table visitors.

Bickerton made 110 not out, including 13 boundaries, as Tillside went in the bat and made 198/3.

Fellow opener Ross Hindmarsh chalked up 40 before being bowled by Scott Maddison and Mark Brassell shot 14 before he was caught.

Rory MacGregor was stumped on just two, but Olly Dakers helped steady the ship with 22 not out.

The Tillside bowling was led by Alisdair Skelly, who ripped into the visitors with a superb 6/22 from his twelve overs.

His took top scorer Gen Casarotto on 27 and Scott Maddison on 24 while walking Cory Milburn and Sam Thornton for ducks.

Tillside had Ashington all out for 121 in the 37th over as they took 29 points.

They will look to add to that total when they Travel to Backworth on Saturday.

Wooler were six-wicket victors at Embleton in Division Five (North).

The talented Laurie Blackburn struck 61 not out, including seven 4s and two 6s, in Wooler’s 107/4 in response to a total of 101 all out made by Embleton.

It was Blackburn’s third half-century of the season as he looks to add to his career high of 706 runs totalled up last term.

He also led the bowling with figures of 4-23, with Andrew Aitchison, Jack Norman and Tom Brown all taking two apiece.

Fourth-placed Wooler host Ashington Rugby 2nds on Saturday while second-bottom Embleton are away to local rivals Warenford, who were beaten by Tillside seconds in the Dr. Tom Barlow memorial Cup last week.

Tillside made 141/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat, with Warenford mustering 100/6 in response.