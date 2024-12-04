Best of friends at Whitley Bay school

Children at a Whitley Bay school put their own spin on Anti-Bullying Week, when they celebrated the importance of friendship, kindness and positivity.

As part of the school’s annual Friendship Week, the pupils of Star of the Sea Catholic Primary enjoyed a range of activities designed to encourage kind behaviour and promote friendship.

“Friendship Week is a very important week at Star of the Sea, and it is also known as Anti-Bullying Week across the rest of the UK,” explained Philippa Carver, who is Personal, Social, Health and Economic Education Lead at the school.

“The theme this year is ‘Choose Respect’, which aims to empower children to choose kindness and positivity, even when we disagree with one another.”

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary marks Friendship Week

“This is an annual event, where staff and children are encouraged to discuss how to resolve conflicts, even when it means ‘agreeing to disagree’,” she continued.

“By the end of the week, children should be able to respect themselves and others, and care about other people’s feelings, and also make friends and try to resolve disagreements.”

The school, which is a member of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, also participated in Odd Socks Day during the week-long event.

“We also celebrated Odd Socks Day, where pupils were invited to come into school wearing odd socks to show that each of us is special and unique,” added Mrs Carver.

“Overall, the children at Star of the Sea had such a positive week, and hopefully they can apply some of their new knowledge and skills to their everyday lives.”

