Berwick midfielder calls it a day

Popular Berwick Rangers midfielder Lewis Barr has made the difficult decision to retire from the game.

The 31-year-old cited personal reasons for hanging up his boots, and thanked the club, staff and fans an emotional farewell message.

“This hasn’t been an easy choice, but it’s one I believe is right for me at this point in my life. Berwick Rangers has been, without doubt, the best place I’ve played football throughout my career. I’ve truly loved every minute of my time at the club over the past seven seasons,” said Barr, who has been giving careful thought and consideration to his decision over the past few months.

“It’s the people who make a football club what it is, and Berwick Rangers has been a perfect fit for me in every sense. I’m incredibly proud of the relationships I’ve built with everyone connected to the club – the fans, the staff, my teammates, and the coaching teams, both past and present.”

Lewis Barr in action

Barr joined Rangers in 2018/19 season and made 163 starts in a black and gold jersey, scoring 23 times.

“My dad has also loved coming to Berwick to watch me play, and the warm welcome and kindness he’s always received means a great deal to me. It’s something I’ll never forget, so thank you,” continued Barr's statement.

“I’ll definitely be coming back to Shielfield for a home game – I feel it’s important to thank everyone at the club who helped make my time at Berwick Rangers so special, both on and off the pitch.”

“I wish the gaffer and the club all the very best moving forward, and I hope the boys can bring the success that Berwick Rangers and its incredible supporters truly deserve.”

The club thanked Barr for his contribution and said: “His numerous end of season awards in multiple years were testament to the effort he put in on the pitch, and the high esteem in which he has been held by supporters, officials, coaches and teammates through the years.”

“Overcoming injuries and operations, Lewy has not always enjoyed an easy ride, but he has remained a dedicated player, supportive teammate, and approachable person throughout. We hope he is not a stranger at Shielfield Park, and he will always receive a warm welcome in Berwick. We wish him every success for his future beyond football.”