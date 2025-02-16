Berwick make a point at second-placed Braves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers face a massive six-pointer when they travel to the University of Stirling on Saturday.

Kevin Haynes’ Borderers picked up a superb point at second-placed Caledonian Braves last weekend which narrowed the gap to the Students, who sit one place above them in 14th in the Lowland League, to four points.

And with just nine games to go, they can afford few slip-ups.

Rangers are on their travels again this weekend

The boss felt a gutted that they hadn’t picked up all three after the black and gold went 2-0 up at Alliance Park in a good performance.

“I’m slightly disappointed and I think we did enough to win the game – saying that, if you’d asked me before the game if we’d take a point I would have,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s a good point at a team that’s second top of the League and the amount of balls they put in your box that you’ve got to defend, and we’ve conceded one from a corner, but they’ve defended 99 well so I’m disappointed in that instance,” continued Haynes.

“The first goal is probably the killer for me – right after we score we switch off and you’ve really got to be tight for the next five minutes after you score, and that’s the one that probably kills it.”

Lewis Barr sent Liam Buchanan away down the left and then got on the end of his delivery into the box to give Rangers the advantage in the 15th minute.

And the hosts were stunned when Buchanan headed in from a corner to double the advantage six minutes after the break.

But within sixty sends the Braves had pulled when back when Reg McLaren appeared to push Alfie Robinson in the back before steering into the net.

Daniel Martins powered in a back post header from a corner to level in the 65th minute.

“I thought we were good. We had loads of energy and desire. The boys are working hard but they’re looking after the ball as well. We played with a wee bit intensity and put Braves under a lot of pressure,” continued the gaffer who, while pleased with his side’s attributes going forward, was equally impressed by the defensive qualities that they displayed.

“Anything over the half way line they’re throwing into your box and one centre half is 6’6” and the other probably 6’5” so you’ve got to defend well, and in general we defended well, apart from the first goal which is possibly a bit dubious as well as there could be a foul,” he said.

“Over the course of the four League games that I’ve been here I think we’ve made incremental progressions. We’re not far away from winning games – we’re there and thereabouts – a wee bit of luck will turn it and we’ll get there.”