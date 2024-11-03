Berwick hockey look for reaction following first defeat

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 10:08 BST
Berwick hockey club will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to Ross High this weekend.

The borderers were beaten 3-0 by Inverleith at Eyemouth High School in Women’s East Three last Saturday, which saw the visitors leapfrog them into top spot.

“It was a very fast paced game,” said Berwick’s Corrin Williamson.

“Inverleith had youth and pace on their side but Berwick put up a brilliant defence, especially goalkeeper Georgina Simpson who was awarded player of the match.”

The borderers were 3-0 down at the breakplaceholder image
The borderers were 3-0 down at the break

“We didn’t concede in the second half once we got used to the attack of Inverleith, but we also had a number of key players missing, which did not help.”

Ross High will pose another tough test as they’ve beaten Edinburgh Uni 5-0 and Fjordhus Reivers 4-1 so far this term.

