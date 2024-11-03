Berwick hockey look for reaction following first defeat

Berwick hockey club will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to Ross High this weekend.

The borderers were beaten 3-0 by Inverleith at Eyemouth High School in Women’s East Three last Saturday, which saw the visitors leapfrog them into top spot.

“It was a very fast paced game,” said Berwick’s Corrin Williamson.

“Inverleith had youth and pace on their side but Berwick put up a brilliant defence, especially goalkeeper Georgina Simpson who was awarded player of the match.”

The borderers were 3-0 down at the break

“We didn’t concede in the second half once we got used to the attack of Inverleith, but we also had a number of key players missing, which did not help.”

Ross High will pose another tough test as they’ve beaten Edinburgh Uni 5-0 and Fjordhus Reivers 4-1 so far this term.